ASAS programme to be expanded nationwide - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Akademi ASAS Penerangan (ASAS) programme aimed at empowering the MADANI Community will be expanded nationwide, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the government would allocate special funds to ensure community members could operate more effectively on the ground, thereby countering slander and false information within local communities.

“We want to ensure that the team as a whole has the foundation to help them deliver accurate information, counter fake news, and bring the people closer to the MADANI government.

“I hope that after this, the ASAS programme will travel across the country, starting in Sabah, then Sarawak, and subsequently the East Coast,“ he told reporters after closing the Central Zone ASAS programme at the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) here today.

According to Fahmi, a total of 1,878 MADANI Communities have been identified to participate in the programme.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the programme would also be carried out alongside the online safety campaign run by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to raise public awareness of digital threats, including cyberbullying.

“The programme will reach 10,000 schools and all public universities, in addition to involving the MADANI Community in delivering online safety modules to the public,“ he said.

The Akademi ASAS Penerangan programme includes various training modules, such as mastery of the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and video editing, to ensure the MADANI Community is more confident in communication and precise in delivering information.