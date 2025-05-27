KUALA LUMPUR: Strengthening cooperation in addressing and combating transnational crime and other emerging issues in the ASEAN region is one of the strategic measures outlined in the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Strategic Plan.

The measure under the fifth of the nine Strategic Goals of the APSC’s Strategic Plan, among others, aimed to strengthen ASEAN’s efforts to combat transnational crime, covering terrorism, illicit drug trafficking, trafficking in persons (TIP), people smuggling and illicit trafficking of wildlife and timber, arms smuggling, sea piracy and armed robbery against ships, money laundering, international economic crime, cybercrime and online scams, by enhancing cooperation with ASEAN’s external partners as well as the implementation of relevant work programmes, such as through increased information exchange, experience sharing, joint training and other relevant activities.

APSC Strategic Plan is one of the three pillars of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, aimed at ensuring long-term regional stability and cooperation, as part of its broader vision under the ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future masterplan.

The plan, which builds on the achievements of the APSC Blueprint 2025, underscores ASEAN’s commitment to shaping an inclusive, resilient and rules-based regional order amid intensifying geopolitical dynamics.

The APSC Strategic Plan will be implemented through a whole-of-ASEAN approach, supported by enhanced institutional capacity, cross-sectoral coordination, and greater public engagement to ensure its long-term relevance and success, as well as part of institutional strengthening and enhancing the role of ASEAN as a whole.

Under the first Strategic Goal of the APSC, ASEAN aims to foster a peaceful, stable and secure region anchored in the principles of the ASEAN Charter, the United Nations Charter and international law, subscribed to by ASEAN member states.

The strategic measures include promoting legal and judicial cooperation, strengthening the rule of law, and enhancing crime prevention frameworks.

The second Strategic Goal focuses on strengthening ASEAN Centrality by reinforcing the role of ASEAN-led mechanisms such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), while fostering new and meaningful partnerships with external actors.

To ensure that ASEAN speaks with one voice on regional and international issues, the third Strategic Goal seeks to enhance the bloc’s ability to project common positions in multilateral challenges and respond collectively to global developments.

The fourth Strategic Goal, on the other hand, emphasises ASEAN’s proactive role in shaping the regional architecture and contributes towards a rules-based international order amidst geopolitical tensions and rivalries, by deepening preventive diplomacy, promoting maritime and cybersecurity cooperation, and enhancing strategic confidence-building measures.

The sixth Strategic Goal supports the objective of maintaining Southeast Asia as a Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEAWFZ) through the continued implementation of the SEANWFZ Treaty and expanded cooperation on disarmament and peaceful nuclear energy.

On maritime affairs, the seventh Strategic Goal underscores the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability, particularly in the South China Sea.

“ASEAN will continue to advocate for the peaceful settlement of disputes based on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), while working towards the early conclusion of an effective Code of Conduct with China,” according to the document.

The eighth Strategic Goal is centred on the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), with emphasis on concrete cooperation in key areas including maritime security, sustainable development and regional connectivity.

The ninth Strategic Goal envisions a cohesive and inclusive community that respects political, social, religious, cultural, ethnic diversities, which upholds the principles of democracy, rule of law and good governance, and respects fundamental freedoms, promotes and protects human rights, and promotes social justice.

This includes promoting good governance, anti-corruption efforts, and interfaith understanding.

The implementation will be supported by clear alignment between regional and national agendas, effective coordination across ASEAN organs, and regular monitoring mechanisms, including the mid-term review of the plan is scheduled for 2030 and end-of-term review in 2035, to ensure that its strategic direction remains adaptive to evolving regional and global developments.

The APSC Strategic Plan forms a core component of ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future, the region’s long-term vision to realise a dynamic, innovative and people-centred ASEAN by its centennial milestone.