PATTANI: Malaysia, as the ASEAN Chair, brings renewed hope and fresh momentum in efforts to end the bloody conflict in Thailand’s three southern provinces—Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat—which has persisted for more than two decades.

The Director of Deep South Watch, Srisompob Jitpiromsri, expressed confidence that ASEAN Chair Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can play a significant role in resolving the conflict through the ASEAN framework.

“Peace negotiations must involve mutual agreement and clear actions to resolve the issue, guided by international law,“ he said in a speech at a peace gathering in Southern Thailand on Wednesday.

Yesterday, 44 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) organised a peace rally themed “Solidarity for Peace” in Pattani, attended by more than 1,000 participants from various NGOs in Southern Thailand and Bangkok.

The gathering was held to mark the 12th anniversary of the start of peace talks between the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Patani (BRN), with Malaysia acting as a facilitator.

Meanwhile, the President of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, emphasised the role of civil society and the ‘Malaysia MADANI’ concept as catalysts in efforts to restore peace in Southern Thailand.

“I agree with the local people’s view that peace efforts must be a people’s agenda, not just something left to the government.

“Malaysia is ready to help strengthen people-to-people relations, and I believe Datuk Seri Anwar can further enhance this effort,“ he said.

Last Sunday, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is also an informal adviser to the ASEAN Chair, made a one-day working visit to the three southern provinces to assess the situation first-hand and listen to the voices of the local people.

The visit followed a recent meeting between Thaksin and Anwar, aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in the region.