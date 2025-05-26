KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN’s new Community Vision 2045 (ACV 2045) marks a major shift in the region’s development strategy, shaping the future direction of the grouping for the next two decades.

Building on the past achievement, ACV 2045, adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit here today, sets out ASEAN’s shared long-term ambitions for a resilient, innovative, dynamic, prosperous, and people-centred region.

It is designed to ensure that ASEAN remains a key driver of peace, stability, and growth, while continuing to lead on regionalism and multilateralism in a rapidly evolving global landscape, according to the frequenly asked question (FAQ) on ASEAN 2045 : Our Shared Future.

The ASEAN Community Vision 2045 will replace the ASEAN 2025: Forging Ahead Together document, adopted in 2015, which guided the development of the ASEAN Community over the past decade.

The Vision reaffirms ASEAN’s commitment to regional integration through its three foundational pillars, namely the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC).

At its core, ACV 2045, under the Political-Security pillar, is a powerful commitment to uphold peace, security and stability through ASEAN-led mechanisms, enhance its role in regional and global affairs, and promote a rules-based international order.

The Vision reaffirms the grouping’s commitment to a Southeast Asia free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, alongside the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Economically, the Vision paints a compelling picture of ASEAN as a major global economic powerhouse and a seamlessly integrated single market driven by sustainability, innovation and good governance.

It also highlights financial resilience, inclusive growth, and empowerment of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as key drivers of regional development.

In the socio-cultural sphere, ACV 2045 envisions a people-centred, where quality of life is enhanced through transformative education, decent employment, universal health coverage, human security, and fostering a shared ASEAN identity.

It also pledges to uplift the voices of women, preserve cultural heritage, and leverage sports to promote peace and unity.

The Vision also champions connectivity, aiming for a region linked by sustainable infrastructure, interoperable digital systems, resilient logistics and enhanced people-to-people linkages.

It highlights the development of smart and sustainable cities where innovation and technology drive inclusive growth and environmental stewardship.

In recognising the dynamic and complex global environment, ASEAN also acknowledges the importance of strengthening its institutional capacity and responsiveness in addressing global and regional challenges.

Through a strong pledge to translate this Vision into action, ASEAN member states commit to fully and effectively implement the commitment in the Vision and all its Strategic Plans.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’. This year also marks the country’s fifth time chairing the regional bloc after 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.