ASEAN enters new phase in community-building with focus on crime

MELAKA: ASEAN is entering a new phase in its community-building agenda with a clearer and more ambitious direction in tackling transnational crime according to Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

He highlighted Malaysia’s chairmanship under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ has achieved several milestones including the adoption of ASEAN 2045.

This shared future roadmap was endorsed at the 46th ASEAN Summit in May demonstrating the bloc’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and regional integration.

The ASEAN Community Vision 2045 includes four strategic plans for political-security economic and socio-cultural communities plus ASEAN connectivity.

Kao made this statement in his welcoming remarks at the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime and related meetings held here today.

He noted that Timor-Leste will join ASEAN as its 11th member at the 47th ASEAN Summit next month reflecting the bloc’s commitment to inclusivity.

The Secretary-General looks forward to forthcoming consultations with the Plus Three countries to strengthen law enforcement cooperation.

These engagements will be critical in aligning regional and international approaches to challenges since international crime respects no borders.

Kao also highlighted ASEAN’s progress in strengthening intra-regional trade through the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.

The bloc is advancing external economic partnerships thereby reinforcing sustainable growth and digital transformation.

However he cautioned that opportunities created by integration and digitalisation bring new risks with criminal networks exploiting open economies.

Criminal elements use porous borders and emerging technologies to diversify activities from human trafficking to cybercrime.

Money laundering and environmental offences also represent growing threats that undermine economic stability and weaken institutions.

Such criminal activities erode public trust and most worryingly affect the most vulnerable communities.

Kao looks forward to seeing these commitments translated into concrete cooperation coordinated action and practical outcomes.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the opening ceremony of the 19th AMMTC and related meetings.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik also attended along with senior officials.

The event held in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 underscores the country’s commitment to building a safer ASEAN community.

Melaka serves as the regional focal point as ministers and senior officials on security and cross-border crime prevention convene from September 8 to 12. – Bernama