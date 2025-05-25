KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN Foreign Ministers have considered and adopted the draft Addendum to the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ), signifying another concrete step in Timor-Leste’s path towards full membership in the regional bloc.

According to Wisma Putra, the decision was made during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) chaired by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, here today, ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit.

The ministry said the draft addendum, which had been finalised by the SEANWFZ Executive Committee during its meeting on April 29, 2025, provides the legal basis to enable ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste to undertake the necessary domestic procedures for accession.

“Its adoption marks a significant step forward in Timor-Leste’s integration into ASEAN’s political and security frameworks,” it said in a statement after the AMM.

The meeting also adopted the Guidelines to Facilitate Timor-Leste’s Accession to ASEAN Legal Instruments and Agreements, marking continued progress towards the country’s full membership in the regional bloc.

Timor-Leste was granted observer status in ASEAN in 2022 following the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh and has since been taking part in meetings and capacity-building programmes in preparation for full membership.

Wisma Putra stated that during the meeting, foreign ministers of ASEAN and Timor-Leste also reaffirmed their collective commitment to regional peace, stability, and prosperity in the face of intensifying geopolitical and economic challenges.

“The discussions centred on strengthening ASEAN’s strategic autonomy, advancing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, and enhancing the region’s capacity to play a proactive and constructive role in regional and global affairs,” it said.

The 46th ASEAN Summit and its related meetings, which are being held under Malaysia’s 2025 chairmanship themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, are expected to address a wide range of pressing regional and international issues, with the ongoing crisis in Myanmar remaining a key point of concern for ASEAN member states.

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing the regional bloc, having previously held the ASEAN chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In addition to the ASEAN-level meetings, two important inter-regional summits – the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit – will also take place on May 26 and 27, signalling the growing engagement between Southeast Asia and its strategic partners in the Gulf and China.