KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) today will focus on advancing ASEAN Community-building efforts, with a briefing from the ASEAN Secretariat on developments under the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting will be chaired by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“The meeting will bring together Foreign Ministers from ASEAN member states to deliberate on key regional and international issues in line with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.

“Ministers will also discuss the follow-up to the ASEAN Leaders’ review of the Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar, led by Malaysia,” the statement said.

Additionally, the meeting will address ASEAN’s engagement with external partners under the External Relations agenda and hold consultations on Timor-Leste’s full membership in ASEAN, including the adoption of guidelines for Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN legal instruments under the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ framework.

According to the ministry, the outcomes of the meeting will form the basis for discussions at the 46th ASEAN Summit, the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit, and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, scheduled to take place on May 26 and 27 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair for 2025, remains committed to fostering a united, inclusive, and forward-looking ASEAN Community that is responsive to the needs of its people and resilient to regional and global challenges, it added.