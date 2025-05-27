KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the organisation of the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China Summit, which will take place for the first time today, as a success in reshaping the cooperation framework in line with the realities of today’s multipolar world.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said the trilateral meeting symbolises the strength of regional bloc unity and is expected to have a positive impact on the world as a whole.

“Today will witness a primary focus on strengthening ASEAN cooperation with strategic partners through the organisation of the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the first-ever ASEAN-GCC-China trilateral summit.

“Both sessions will discuss concrete steps to expand cooperation in trade, investment, and sustainable development, in line with ASEAN’s aspiration to play a larger role in the Indo-Pacific geo-economic landscape,“ he said during the daily briefing of the Prime Minister’s Office, broadcast on Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook and PMO Malaysia’s Facebook today.

For the record, the combined economic scale of ASEAN, GCC, and China now reaches nearly US$25 trillion, with a population of over two billion people.

ASEAN is currently the fifth-largest economy in the world with a gross domestic product (GDP) of US$3.8 trillion, while China remains ASEAN’s largest trading partner, with a bilateral trade volume of US$696.7 billion.

In addition to the two summits, Tunku Nashrul said that today also marks the 16th Brunei Darussalam – Indonesia – Malaysia – Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit and the 16th Indonesia - Malaysia - Thailand Growth Triangle Summit (IMT-GT).

He added that the two summits would streamline the subregional development agenda and strengthen cross-border connectivity among the participating countries.

All these summits are among the events organised in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit.