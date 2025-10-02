ASEAN: KDN to focus on cross-border crime and cybercrime

PUTRAJAYA: Cross-border crime and cybercrime will be among the focus of the Home Ministry (KDN) throughout Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025, said its Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Speaking to the media after the KDN Monthly Gathering for February here today, he said the ministry will be involved in the security cluster encompassing 10 key agendas, which will serve as a guide to all meetings at the officer, senior officer and ministry levels.

“Our focus will, among others, be on cross-border crime, which involves intelligence sharing, capacity building and joint operations.

“Speaking of cross-border crime, we admit the fact that neither we nor any individual ASEAN nation will be able to solve it alone. We need to forge a (regional) collaboration,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said cybercrime, including online fraud, had surged not only in Malaysia but globally as well.

“That’s why the ASEAN meeting on the security cluster would not be complete if this topic is not looked into by the ASEAN member countries,” he said.

He added that the ASEAN Ministers’ Meeting on Security is scheduled to be held in Melaka in September.

Malaysia officially assumed the 2025 ASEAN Chair on Jan 1, the fifth time since the establishment of ASEAN in 1967.

Malaysia was previously the Chair of ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.