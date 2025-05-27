ASEAN leaders pledge unity to ensure thriving community

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN leaders adopted the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on the 10th Anniversary of the Establishment of the ASEAN Community, pledging to continue working together in maintaining and promoting peace, security and stability, as well as further development and growth in the region.

This commitment aims to ensure that the ASEAN Community continues to thrive and remains adaptive and responsive to the impacts and inherent opportunities of existing and future megatrends, according to the declaration, which was adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit yesterday.

The declaration, shared with the media today, noted that the leaders also agreed to strengthen efforts in upholding ASEAN centrality, as well as maintaining an ASEAN-centred, open, inclusive, transparent, resilient and rules-based regional architecture that respects international law, including through ASEAN-led mechanisms.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and broaden cooperation with ASEAN’s external partners and to explore cooperation with other interested parties.

This includes through substantive, practical and tangible cooperation on the four priority areas of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) through ASEAN-led mechanisms.

According to the declaration, ASEAN leaders will also strive to ensure the region’s continued progress by reinforcing adherence to ASEAN’s shared principles and commitments, strengthening institutional mechanisms, enhancing cross-pillar and cross-sectoral coordination, and proactively responding to challenges and opportunities

They decided to redouble their efforts to further enhance ASEAN Connectivity, including to advance the ASEAN Power Grid, energy interconnection and multilateral power trade, and narrow development gaps through inclusive, participatory, and equitable access to economic and socio-cultural opportunities.

ASEAN leaders also agreed to foster a stronger ASEAN identity and promote greater people-to-people connectivity through education, cultural exchanges and social cooperation.

They are committed to further ensuring the quality of life and well-being of ASEAN peoples, leaving no one behind, by strengthening social protection, enhancing health and nutrition, promoting inclusive and sustainable development, and advancing quality education and skills development for a future-ready ASEAN workforce.

The leaders also agreed to continue to integrate lessons learned in implementing ASEAN 2025: Forging Ahead Together as ASEAN embarks on the next phase of its journey by realising ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future and effectively further advance ASEAN Community-building in the next 20 years.

The Kuala Lumpur Declaration on the Establishment of the ASEAN Community was adopted in 2015, elevating the integration process in ASEAN by ensuring lasting peace, security and resilience across the region, pushing for a highly integrated and cohesive economy, and fostering a common identity across the peoples of ASEAN.

Malaysia hosted the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on May 26 and 27, under its ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship, with the overarching theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

The summit also saw the participation of ASEAN leaders and representatives from key dialogue partners in two high-level meetings -- the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit -- aimed at expanding regional and inter-regional cooperation.