KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN must uphold unity, independence and neutrality to ensure Southeast Asia remains peaceful and resilient, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the volatile global geopolitical and economic landscape, along with traditional and non-traditional threats, reinforces the need for ASEAN nations to depend on each other.

“We must ensure ASEAN succeeds. Malaysia’s success alone means little if our neighbours are in turmoil. In an interdependent world, we cannot stand alone. That is why our 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 theme is Inclusivity and Sustainability.

“We need to build a strong Southeast Asian bloc. A strong ASEAN benefits Malaysia and brings advantages to other nations as well,“ he said in reply to Senator Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan’s question on Malaysia’s hopes and objectives for the ASEAN Chairmanship during the question and answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

Mohamad added that ASEAN should continue to leverage soft power diplomacy and maintain a neutral stance, ensuring it is not seen as favouring any particular side.

Citing the South China Sea as an example, Mohamad said all parties must ensure the waters remain peaceful, with any actions or decisions based on an ASEAN approach rather than a single-nation approach, as it concerns collective interests.

On Malaysia’s preparedness to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship starting January 1, Mohamad outlined two key focus areas: logistics and substantive goals.

“Logistics must be executed to the highest standard, starting with the arrival of guests, including ASEAN leaders, ASEAN friends and dialogue partners at the airport. The success of our chairmanship depends on effective coordination of logistics.

“All preparations are overseen by the Chief Secretary to the Government, with all agencies collaborating and clear on their responsibilities,” he said.

He added that the substantive aspect will centre on Malaysia’s goals as Chair, guided by the Inclusivity and Sustainability theme.