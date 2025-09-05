ASEAN must show political will to fully implement haze treaty

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN member states must intensify their collective efforts and demonstrate stronger political will to fully implement the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution.

Environment advocate Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye stated that despite being the world’s first regional environmental treaty of its kind, implementation remains weak and inconsistent.

He noted that climate change impacts including rising temperatures and prolonged dry spells have made the agreement’s implementation even more urgent.

“The haze is no longer just an environmental matter; it has become a grave health concern, an economic burden and a threat to regional stability,“ he said in a statement.

Lee emphasized that fine words and agreements on paper are insufficient without concrete action, strict enforcement, and genuine cooperation among all parties.

He suggested prioritizing stronger prevention measures including strict laws against open burning and large-scale land clearing.

Lee also called for greater transparency through information sharing, monitoring, and holding those responsible for illegal burning accountable.

He recommended enhanced regional cooperation by pooling resources, expertise, and technology to detect hotspots early and mitigate fires before escalation.

Climate action integration through aligning haze prevention with broader climate change strategies to address root causes is also essential.

Lee stated that ASEAN must now prove its principles of consensus and cooperation can translate into real solutions for the region’s people.

“The health and well-being of millions cannot continue to be compromised year after year,“ he added.

He concluded that the haze crisis represents a test of collective will that requires decisive action for current and future generations. – Bernama