Sincere dialogue key to resolving humanitarian crises, says minister

PETALING JAYA: The International Summit of Religious Leaders provides a crucial platform for global religious leaders to seek peaceful conflict resolutions and strengthen unity through Islamic values.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar emphasised that sincere and honest dialogue remains fundamental to addressing escalating humanitarian crises worldwide.

“Humanity today is grappling with multiple forms of conflict, hatred, and hostility,” he stated during the summit’s second edition.

Mohd Na’im highlighted that these crises devastate nations while destroying families and communities across the globe.

He asserted that religious leaders must step forward with wisdom to guide humanity toward peace during these challenging times.

The minister stressed that interfaith dialogue enables religious leaders to engage in reasoned discourse while upholding shared human values.

“This summit is a call for all of us to become bearers of peace, to make dialogue the catalyst for dismantling the walls of hatred and hostility,” he added.

Mohd Na’im described the gathering as an opportunity to light the torch of compassion and harmony through collaborative efforts.

The summit is jointly organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and the Muslim World League.

It brings together prominent religious leaders, scholars, and peace advocates from various traditions and countries.

The event aims to promote mutual respect, understanding, and collective responsibility in addressing global challenges.

Interreligious cooperation serves as the foundation for rebuilding societies based on genuine peace and shared values. – Bernama