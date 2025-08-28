Sarawak premier urges civil servants to serve the people with integrity

KUCHING: Civil servants must regard their duties as a sacred trust to the people rather than mere obligations to the government.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg emphasised that integrity, knowledge, and sincerity are fundamental to ensuring state government plans directly benefit the rakyat.

“Our work is for the advancement of humanity,” he stated during the launch of Sarawak Integrity Day 2025.

He added that combining knowledge with integrity and sincerity brings not only monetary gains but also divine blessings.

Abang Johari highlighted the event’s six-year history in boosting confidence for new initiatives like infrastructure and green energy.

He stressed the responsible management of Sarawak’s natural resources including rivers, water, and gas for public benefit.

“We use water not only for drinking but also to produce hydrogen, a clean energy that preserves the environment,” he explained.

These efforts will enhance public facilities, health services, and overall quality of life across the state.

The premier insisted that economic growth must directly reach households, especially low-income groups.

“Starting 2026, children of fishermen and farmers admitted to state universities will receive free education,” he announced.

This initiative aims to uplift living standards for families in these traditional sectors.

The event was attended by top officials including Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki. – Bernama