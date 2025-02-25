GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia, serving as the ASEAN chair this year, has reaffirmed the regional bloc’s stance that the Ukraine and Russia conflict must be resolved peacefully, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He added that ASEAN is closely monitoring developments of the peace talks between the two countries, initiated by United States President Donald Trump.

“ASEAN has stated that the conflict can be resolved peacefully, this has always been our stance.

“We are seeing the development now as initiated by President Trump. Hopefully, the matter can be resolved,“ he told a press conference here today after a walkabout session in preparation of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat.

Trump recently announced that he had spoken with leaders from both Russia and Ukraine to initiate peace talks and end the three-year war.

When asked about the shaky ceasefire deal in Gaza, Mohamed Khaled said Malaysia supports the ceasefire deal and the country hopes all parties would continue to abide by the agreement.

However, he noted that he is aware of ceasefire violations considering Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reluctance to fulfil the agreement that was reached.

“As far as Malaysia is concerned, we are clear on the matter. We support the ceasefire and we hope all the parties abide by the decision of the ceasefire.

“This matter is one of the things that will be discussed at the highest level meeting involving heads of ASEAN, scheduled in May,“ he added.

The two-day ADMM Retreat, starting today, gathers defence ministers and senior officials from all 10 ASEAN member states, along with observer state Timor-Leste. Bilateral meetings will also take place alongside the retreat.

Over 150 delegates, including representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat, are expected to attend the retreat.