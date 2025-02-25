Subsidised rice to be monitored with two-tier control system

PUTRAJAYA: The government has assured that subsidised local white rice (BPT), set to be available from March 1, will not disappear from the market.

Rice and Paddy Regulatory Division director-general Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd said the system’s effectiveness is bolstered by the Malaysian Agri-Food Regulatory and Enforcement Agency (MAREA) and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which will track and trace the rice.

Each 10 kilogramme (kg)-pack of BPT will be tagged and monitored by a two-layer control system, with MAREA supported by 1,200 enforcement officers and AI for continuous tracking. A 24-hour control room will be set up to monitor rice distribution and prevent manipulation, he said.

“This six-month programme, supported by a RM150 million incentive, aims to ensure that the benefits reach the intended recipients,” Badrul Hisham said during a press conference on the BPT subsidy scheme.

The government has allocated incentives to rice millers across the country to ensure BPT remains in the market, with 24 million of 10-kg bags priced at RM26 each to be gradually distributed.

Badrul Hisham stressed that the subsidised rice is intended solely for those in need and not for resale, and warned of stern action against any manipulation or hoarding.

While buyers are not required to show identification at the point of sale, the government is working to educate the public on who should be purchasing subsidised rice. If this approach proves ineffective, further measures will be considered.

Addressing concerns over foreign nationals purchasing subsidised rice, Badrul Hisham said the government is prioritising local citizens, especially the poor, with discussions ongoing to ensure the rice is reserved for Malaysians.

Licensed retailers who fail to adhere to the sales procedures will face penalties if manipulation is reported, he added.

ALSO READ: 10 kg packs of subsidised local white rice to be sold at RM26 from March 1