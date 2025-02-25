KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu state government will carry out monitoring, including at convenience stores and eateries of non-Muslim restaurants during the month of Ramadan.

Terengganu Syariah Information, Da’wah and Empowerment Committee chairman, Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said the move was to prevent Muslims who do not fast from taking advantage of buying food from such outlets as the department had received reports of Muslims buying food at the premises during the prohibited time of Ramadan month last year.

“We will continue Op Supik Hitam this year. Based on last year’s report, we found that some Muslims who do not fast taking advantage of buying at 24-hour convenience stores and non-Muslim shops.

“I have held discussions with the Local Authorities (PBT) to look into this matter and take appropriate steps to overcome this problem,“ he said at the Op Supik Hitam press conference at Wisma Darul Iman, here today.

In addition, Muhammad Khalil said his department had also instructed the Enforcement Division of the Terengganu Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT) to identify shops that sold food to those who did not fast last year.

According to him, in 2024, a total of two cases involving people not fasting under Section 19 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) Enactment 2001 were recorded.

“I remind all traders to comply with the operating hours of eateries or food sales based on instructions from their respective local authorities to maintain the sanctity of Ramadan. Failure to comply with the law is punishable by a fine of RM3,000 and two years’ imprisonment,“ he said.