SHAH ALAM: A total of 56 automated external defibrillators (AED) have been placed in buildings belonging to the state government, local authorities and subsidiaries in the state to tackle cardiac arrests at its early stages.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the initiative involving an allocation of RM492,000 was a proactive government measure to provide first aid to those in need, especially in high traffic public areas.

“It is very important for us to tackle cardiac arrest, especially if it occurs in public areas,” he said in his speech during the AED handover at the foyer of the Selangor State Secretariat Building here today.

He added that the devices, supplied by Worldwide Holdings Berhad subsidiary, Worldwide Medivest Sdn Bhd, was at lower than market costs and that training was provided for each department to ensure that the AED could be used properly.

In another matter, he said that the Kita Selangor ambulance service is expected to begin operations in June, involving four local authorities, the Shah Alam City Council, the Klang Royal City Council, the Petaling Jaya City Council and the Subang Jaya City Council.

“We prepared only RM1 million for this, but the overall costs might be more. We are arranging with the local authorities and discussing with private ambulance operators to obtain the best costs and services.

“This will help the service be coordinated with systems like ‘Langkah Masuk Dengan Selamat’ (SELangkah) to provide a emergency first aid ecosystem that is efficient and quick, and this initiative can also be expanded to other areas in stages,” Amirudin said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said in her speech that the state government would develop guidelines to expand the use of AED to public areas and suitable locations in the state.

The guidelines will be finalised this year to ensure that the effort can be expanded systematically, she said.

“To ensure a comprehensive implementation method, the state government is studying suggestions of using AEDs in new and existing developments as an effort to prepare a safe and conducive environment for the Selangor people,” she added.