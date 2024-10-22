ASEAN’s approach to geopolitics sets an example for developing world

PUTRAJAYA: ASEAN’s nuanced and practical approach to managing geopolitical competition among major powers is increasingly viewed as a valuable example for the developing world, said Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said ASEAN’s focus on neutrality, dialogue, and regional cooperation has been key to preserving stability in Southeast Asia amidst external rivalries.

“For instance, ASEAN’s trade with China recorded 696.7 billion US Dollars in 2023, reflecting China’s position as our largest trading partner since 2009. At the same time, trade with the United States amounted to 395.9 billion US Dollars,” he said.

He said this in his keynote address at the launch of the Hibiscus (Bunga Raya) inspired logo and theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,“ for the ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025, held at the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) today.

Mohamad added this diplomatic balance has resulted in significant growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) for ASEAN.

“Last year, we successfully attracted a total of 229.8 billion US Dollars in FDI, with China and the United States ranking as major contributors. This influx of investments has been pivotal in driving job creation, technology transfer, and infrastructure development across the region,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (Coordinating Minister for ASEAN Economic Pillar); Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Coordinating Minister for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillar), and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

Also in attendance were Senior Government Officials, Foreign Heads of Mission to Malaysia and representatives of International Organisations as well as media representatives.

On Oct 11, Laos officially handed the ASEAN Chairmanship to Malaysia during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim accepted the ASEAN Chair gavel from his Lao counterpart, Sonexay Siphandone.

Anwar noted that Malaysia’s chairmanship will begin a new chapter under the ”ASEAN Community Vision 2045”.

Malaysia held the ASEAN Chair in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

ASEAN, founded on Aug 8, 1967, currently comprises 10 Southeast Asian member states, with Timor-Leste’s full membership pending.