KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN has charted a bold socio-cultural agenda to uplift the lives of over 680 million people across the region by 2045, aiming to forge a resilient, inclusive and people-centred community in the face of growing global uncertainties.

The plan builds on the foundation laid by the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Blueprint 2025 and responds to emerging challenges such as ageing populations, digital exclusion, public health threats, climate change and widening social inequality.

“It also recognises the opportunities arising form emerging megatrends such as digital technology advancement and green and blue economies,” according to the ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future document.

Among the key goals of the ASCC plan is to build a people-centred and interconnected community through equitable digital access, greater regional mobility, and enhanced cooperation in education, lifelong learning and social protection.

The strategy also envisions a caring and inclusive ASEAN that promotes shared prosperity by investing in gender equality, women’s empowerment, and stronger protections for migrant workers, persons with disabilities, and the elderly.

Human security and resilience feature prominently, with ASEAN pledging to address mental health, ageing, and natural disasters through partnerships between governments, civil society and the private sector.

“Youth engagement is a high priority. The plan outlines measures to equip young people to lead in innovation, climate action and entrepreneurship, while promoting active participation in ASEAN’s socio-economic development.

“Women’s empowerment is another central focus. ASEAN seeks to increase female representation in decision-making, develop gender-responsive policies, and invest in care infrastructure to reduce unpaid work and improve well-being,” the document read.

The ASCC Plan also highlights the importance of preserving ASEAN’s rich cultural heritage. It seeks to strengthen regional identity through arts, education, digital platforms and community-based initiatives, particularly in underserved areas.

ASEAN aims to develop a thriving sports ecosystem, positioning the region as a hub for regional competitions promoting peace, inclusion and health while driving socio-economic growth. On sustainability, the strategy promotes food and water security, universal healthcare access and disaster preparedness.

“ASEAN will implement a robust monitoring and evaluation system to measure progress with key performance indicators, guided by the ASCC Database for Monitoring and Evaluation (ADME), ensuring accountability and timely action. A Mid-Term Review is planned for 2030, followed by an end-of-term evaluation in 2035,” it said.

Ultimately, the ASCC Strategic Plan represents ASEAN’s collective resolve to ensure that no one is left behind, building a united, compassionate and future-ready community that values both people and the planet.

The document, endorsed by ASEAN leaders through the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045, comprises six key documents that will serve as the foundation for the region’s development over the next two decades.

These include the ASEAN Community Vision (ACV) 2045, and the strategic plans for the Political-Security, Economic, and Socio-Cultural Communities, as well as plans for Connectivity and regional integration.

Each strategic plan outlines specific goals and measures -- the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) with nine goals and 178 measures, ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) (six goals, 192 measures), ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) (12 goals, 112 measures) and ASEAN Connectivity Plan (six goals, 49 measures).