KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN member states have been urged to incorporate cooperatives into their respective national development policies to ensure better alignment of cooperative-related strategies across the region.

Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (ANGKASA) president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah said this move is vital in positioning cooperatives as a regional economic force on par with other sectors.

“Currently, cooperatives are perceived as a marginal sector, involving only certain groups. It has yet to develop into a larger movement compared to other economic sectors,” he said during Bernama TV’s Dari Kuala Lumpur ke Dunia programme aired tonight.

Abdul Fattah said that not all ASEAN member states have recognised cooperatives in their national policies, resulting in gaps in direction and regional economic participation.

He stressed that ASEAN should adopt a more inclusive approach to allow cooperatives to actively contribute to regional policy formulation, in line with their extensive membership base.

“At the ASEAN level, the cooperative movement comprises more than 300,000 cooperatives with nearly 66 million members. However, this movement has yet to be given due recognition within the regional economic administration structure.

“We must collaborate, explore business opportunities from various regions, and compete globally. Otherwise, we risk being left behind,” he said.

Abdul Fattah, who also serves as ASEAN Cooperative Organisation president, said the proposal would continue to be raised with ASEAN leaders through the ASEAN Cooperative Dialogue 2025 resolution to ensure cooperatives are no longer sidelined in the region’s economic development ecosystem.

The 46th ASEAN Summit will commence with the Senior Officials’ Meeting on May 23, followed by the ministerial-level meeting on May 25, while the Heads of Government meeting will begin on May 26.