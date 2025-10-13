ASEAN strengthens disaster management as typhoons, earthquakes threaten economies

PHNOM PENH: ASEAN is reinforcing its disaster management systems as the region faces increasing geo-climatic threats including earthquakes and typhoons that disrupt economies and livelihoods.

Regional policymakers are exploring international collaborations to address growing weather-related risks across Southeast Asia.

The 47th ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management conference in Phnom Penh is assessing natural hazard impacts and developing new protection strategies for the economically vital region.

The conference begins as the Philippines recovers from a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck its southern coast last Friday, claiming at least seven lives.

“The Philippines is one of the calamity-prone countries in Asia,“ Senior Undersecretary of the Department of National Defence Irineo C. Espino told Bernama.

He said the forum provides crucial learning opportunities about disaster technologies and mechanisms from other nations.

Southeast Asia’s 670 million people face frequent disasters including typhoons, landslides, floods, drought and earthquakes that damage supply chains, economies and agricultural communities.

The region leads global production of key commodities like palm oil and rice.

Indonesia and Malaysia collectively produce nearly 80% of world palm oil exports.

Vietnam and Thailand each export eight million metric tonnes of rice annually to international markets.

Unchecked weather disasters could undermine the region’s appeal for foreign direct investment.

Vietnam continues battling floods after Typhoon Matmo destroyed over 10,000 houses last week.

Losses were estimated at RM1 billion according to Vietnam News Agency.

Neighbouring Laos saw Typhoon Bualoi destroy more than 1,300 hectares of rice fields and flood nearly 20 villages.

ASEAN governments proposed enhanced cooperation with disaster-prone nations like Australia, India and New Zealand during the conference opening.

“Timor-Leste is a small country, and we also face calamities like heavy floods in 2021,“ said Cesario Da Silva Marques of the Civil Protection Authority.

He expressed hope that full ASEAN membership would enable disaster collaboration to save lives. – Bernama