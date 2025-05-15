KUALA LUMPUR: Several ministries, departments and government agencies have started receiving work from home (WFH) applications from civil servants in conjunction with the upcoming ASEAN Summit at the end of this month.

Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, however, did not reveal the number of applications received, noting that some have already been approved.

“What’s important is that civil servants must submit their applications to their respective heads of department (HODs), who must then verify whether the road closures will actually affect the officers’ commute, as we do not want anyone taking advantage of this flexibility.

“HODs must ensure the officers are genuinely impacted and assign key performance indicators (KPIs) during the WFH period to ensure that the tasks are completed without disrupting operations,” he told reporters after attending the Bicara Figura: Menelusuri Aspirasi Memaknai Reformasi programme at the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) headquarters here today.

Also present were RISDA chairman Manndzri Nasib, RISDA director-general Zainal Azni Zulkifli and RISDA Holdings group chief executive officer Alias Ibrahim.

On May 7, the Public Service Department (PSD), in a statement, said civil servants likely to be affected by traffic congestion during the ASEAN Summit are advised to apply for WFH arrangements.

The department said, in line with the MADANI Government’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of the people and ensuring the continuity of public services, the WFH policy would continue to be implemented flexibly, subject to existing regulations.

Earlier, during the Bicara Figura programme, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the government is still in the research phase regarding flexible working arrangements for civil servants to promote better work-life balance.

He said a study is being conducted by PSD to support those who genuinely require the option to work from home.

“Flexible working is already widely practised in developed countries, but there is still some hesitation among employers here. This initiative aims to assist those who truly need to work outside the office.

“For instance, pregnant women whose tasks can be done from home. What’s most important is that HODs adopt a mindset of trust towards their officers.

“When implementing such a policy, KPIs must clearly be defined. Perhaps three days working from home and two days in the office -- that is the kind of flexibility we are looking at,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the post of Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) director-general is expected to be filled soon, as the candidate selection process is now in the final stage.

He said that, as with appointments to several other senior positions, the selection process involves multiple screening levels before an official announcement is made.

The position has been vacant since Feb 9, following the retirement of Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali.