PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Immigration Department are in the final phase of security preparations ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit, scheduled to take place in the federal capital later this month, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said a total of 7,227 PDRM personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety and smooth movement of delegates, while more than 2,000 immigration personnel are on standby to ensure full compliance with immigration procedures.

“We want a seamless process when delegates arrive, not just in terms of passport and travel document checking, but also baggage handling.

“There must be no hiccups at all. The movement of people and goods, whether involving officers, senior officials, ministers or heads of state, must be completely smooth,” he told a press conference after presenting the Immigration Department’s Excellent Service Awards here today.

The 46th ASEAN Summit will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on May 26 and 27. Also scheduled are the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Summit.

Saifuddin Nasution said several key entry points have been identified for the arrival of state guests, including the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the Bunga Raya Complex and the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, which are expected to receive several special flights.

He added that PDRM would oversee traffic control to ensure the smooth movement of official vehicles and foreign delegations, particularly with the presence of ASEAN leaders and GCC representatives and the anticipated arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

“A dry run will begin on May 20, PDRM will be deployed in advance,” he said, adding that road closures in conjunction with the summit would be announced later.

He also said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had conducted a site visit to several key summit venues last week and was given a comprehensive briefing on the overall preparations, including security arrangements.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is expected to bring together leaders of the 10 member states to discuss regional issues, enhance economic cooperation, and advance the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

Malaysia took over the ASEAN Chairmanship from Laos on Jan 1, 2025, with the theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, reflecting the nation’s aspiration to build a united and prosperous ASEAN.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing ASEAN, having previously held the role in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.