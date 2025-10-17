ASEAN Summit road closures to be in stages, not 24 hours

PUTRAJAYA: Road closures for the 47th ASEAN Summit will be implemented in stages and only at specific times rather than as a 24-hour lockdown.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil clarified that closures would occur temporarily during the arrival of visiting leaders along designated routes.

The affected routes will include those from Bunga Raya Complex at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and the Royal Malaysian Air Force Subang Air Base to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre or official accommodations.

He emphasised that the closures are temporary and not a permanent measure or a full lockdown.

Fahmi explained that routes would be closed only while a head of state’s convoy is passing through before reopening immediately afterward.

The public is advised to plan their journeys carefully and follow official traffic advisories for smooth travel during the summit period. – Bernama