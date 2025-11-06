MELAKA: The ASEAN Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council 4th Regional Policy Dialogue (ATC 4th RPD) has highlighted three fundamental enablers for advancing the sector.

The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) said the three key enablers are effective education and training, meeting industry demands for skilled labour, and improving socio-economic standards.

The ministry, in collaboration with the National TVET Council (MTVET), is organising the two-day dialogue themed ‘TVET for Rural and Regional Advancement’ here, with the main objective of developing comprehensive, actionable strategies and policies to enhance the access, quality, and relevance of TVET, aligned with rural development priorities and inclusive growth.

“The ATC 4th RPD is expected to produce practical recommendations and conclusions to support the development and alignment of national TVET systems with regional aspirations.

“It will also strengthen the role of the ASEAN TVET Council as a key platform for cooperation, coordination, and policy integration across ASEAN,” it said in a statement today.

The statement said the dialogue is held in conjunction with the National TVET Day 2025 celebration, which runs from today until Friday, and Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

The dialogue is supported by the ASEAN Secretariat, the German government under the Regional Cooperation on Labour Market Policy and TVET for Twin Transition in ASEAN (RECOTwin) programme, and the Australian government through the Aus4ASEAN Digital Transformation and Future Skills programme.

“The ATC 4th RPD aims to foster regional collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic discussions on the role of TVET as a catalyst for the socio-economic transformation of rural and marginalised communities.

“The keynote address was delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who underscored TVET’s critical role in driving inclusivity and sustainability, and Malaysia’s aspiration to equip the workforce with relevant skills for a dynamic labour market to boost economic growth and social equity,” the statement added.

The dialogue features 29 expert panellists from ASEAN member states, Australia, and UNESCO, comprising policymakers, government officials, industry players, and TVET educators.

The hybrid event is being attended by over 300 participants, both in person and online.