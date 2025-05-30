KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Women Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, which will be held from June 19 to 21, will bring together more than 100 speakers and panelists from both Malaysia and abroad.

Its president Datin Dr Hartini Osman said the three-day forum, to be held at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Tower here, will feature 24 parallel sessions, six workshops, nine roundtables and four firechat sessions.

“A total of 67 speakers from overseas and 51 from Malaysia will be participating, representing about 40 countries in total, including the ASEAN delegation. As of today, a total of 400 participants will be joining this forum,“ she said at an exclusive preview to introduce the line-up of speakers, sponsors and exhibitors here today.

Also present was senior director of ASEAN Economic Integration Division at MITI, Sugumari S. Shanmugam.

The forum themed ‘Women Leaders Beyond Borders: Shaping the Future of the ASEAN Sheconomy’ is expected to be launched by the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who will also present several awards and the keynote address will be delivered by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Hartini said WEF would also be a platform to highlight products developed by women, not only from Malaysia, but also ASEAN and the rest of the world.

“So far there are four products and we are still open to those who want to launch products, we provide this platform for free for them and we also have a platform for business matching,“ she said.

In addition, she said WEF is also organising a Gala Dinner on the last day and the resolutions from the forum will be presented to the ministers and countries involved.

WEF is a prestigious forum organised to support Malaysia as the Chair of ASEAN 2025 which promotes women’s leadership, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in the ASEAN region.

It is organised jointly with the Bina Kesejahteraan Foundation, the Poverty Eradication (Basmi Kemiskinan) Foundation and the Malaysia-India Business Council in collaboration with MITI.