ASEAN welcomes Israel-Iran ceasefire, urges respect for truce

PUTRAJAYA: ASEAN foreign ministers have welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, urging all parties to uphold the truce and prevent a resurgence of conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministers expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in the Middle East since June 13.

The ceasefire came into effect on June 24.

“We reaffirm the obligation of all States to resolve their differences through peaceful means and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, in line with international law, including the United Nations (UN) Charter.

“We further reiterate the obligation to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts consistent with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers expressed ASEAN’s support for ongoing efforts, including those led by the UN, to de-escalate tensions and encourage constructive engagement among all parties involved.

“We also re-emphasise our shared commitment to providing emergency assistance to ASEAN nationals, in accordance with the ASEAN Declaration on the Guidelines on Consular Assistance by ASEAN Member States’ Missions in Third Countries to Nationals of Other ASEAN Member States.

“This includes the Guidelines for the Provision of Emergency Assistance by ASEAN Missions in Third Countries to Nationals of ASEAN Member Countries in Crisis Situations,” it said.