Association vows to put M’sian durians on global map

PETALING JAYA: From kampung orchards to the world stage, Malaysia’s durian is gearing up for its biggest performance yet and the Durian Manufacturers Association (DMA) wants to make sure the king of fruits wears the crown everywhere.

The association has renewed its pledge to put Malaysian durians on the global map, showcasing their diversity while promoting fair trade for the pungent delicacy.

DMA president Eric Chan said the association has 18 members, comprising durian farmers and product manufacturers who collectively command 75% of the local market.

“Uniting has not been an easy journey but we have persevered.

“We understand the importance of nurturing our durian sector not just for personal gain, but also for the nation’s growth.

“Former rivals have become trusted allies, working together to advance the industry over the past decade,” he told theSun.

Looking ahead, he said DMA is determined to make Malaysian durian a global icon, with five key pillars guiding its efforts.

The pillars include empowering growers with knowledge, resources and sustainable practices to ensure premium-quality produce, championing environmentally friendly farming methods and driving global recognition for Malaysian durians.

Chan added that DMA advocates fair trade practices, greater consumer awareness, and innovation through research and development.

“We are focused on expanding the export market for Malaysian durians.

“By leveraging the unique taste and quality, we aim to win over international consumers and cement Malaysian durians as the preferred choice worldwide,” he said.

For those selling durian locally, the rewards can be just as sweet.

Durian seller Romi-Hidayat Zainintawa, 34, who runs three Durian Rizky outlets, said between 500 and 1,000 customers visit his stores daily, especially in the evenings after work.

“I am happy with sales this season but I want improved and better sales for the next season in December.”

His stores stock all the local favourites – namely Musang King, Black Thorn, Udang Merah, IOI, Hajar Asma, D-24, Kampung Kahwin and more.

Musang King and Udang Merah are customer favourites, with Udang Merah priced between RM25 and RM30 per kilo and Musang King fetching between RM25 and RM45 per kilo.

Romi sources five to 10 tonnes of durian daily from farms in Johor, Perak and Selangor, earning between RM5,000 and RM10,000 a day during the season.

Out of season, his stores sell durian cendol using frozen leftovers, ensuring nothing goes to waste and keeping customers happy.

When asked what makes Malaysian durians special, Romi pointed to Musang King’s world-class reputation.

“Our soil is perfect for growing Musang King. They always turn out rich, delicious and appetising, perhaps even more so than in other countries,” he said.

For durian lovers, the passion is personal.

Haiqal Ilham expressed hope to see durian continue to thrive as a beloved local treat and gain global appreciation.

“I have loved durian since childhood because my whole family enjoys it. We are always first in line when the season arrives,” he said.

His top picks are Musang King and Black Thorn, which he says taste fresher and more flavourful here than anywhere else.

“I want Malaysian durian to be recognised globally so that people everywhere can appreciate just how amazing it is,” he said.