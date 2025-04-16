KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has proposed renaming Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) Kepala Batas in Penang to MRSM Tun Abdullah Badawi, in tribute to the late fifth Prime Minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

In an Instagram post today, Asyraf Wajdi said he would submit the proposal to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who also serves as Minister of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW).

“This is to honour the legacy of the late Pak Lah (Tun Abdullah). I will seek the approval of the KKDW Minister (Ahmad Zahid) to rename MRSM Kepala Batas to MRSM Tun Abdullah Badawi,” Asyraf Wajdi said.

MRSM Kepala Batas is situated in a constituency that the former premier represented for seven terms, from 1978 to 2008.

Tun Abdullah, 85, passed away on Monday at 7.10 pm at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur and was accorded a state funeral and burial at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, National Mosque yesterday.

Serving as Education Minister and Foreign Minister before assuming the role of Prime Minister in 2003, Tun Abdullah is also remembered as a leader known for his gentle and moderate nature, having championed the principles of Islam Hadhari and reinforced policies grounded in integrity and transparency.