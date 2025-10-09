Authorities caution fishermen as abandoned nets endanger tourist boats in Tasik Banding

GERIK: Inland fishermen around Tasik Banding have been advised not to leave their nets or fishing gear in the water for too long, as such practices can compromise safety and tarnish the image of the area, one of Perak’s key eco-tourism destinations.

Perak Fisheries Department director Mohd Ghazali Abdul Manap said the measure was crucial to prevent accidents involving tourist boats, which could become entangled or damaged due to the irresponsible actions of a few fishermen.

“We’ve seen nets installed among submerged tree stumps left for long periods, and some even abandoned entirely.

“This not only poses safety risks but has also caused incidents where boats got stuck in the nets, damaging engines and incurring costly repairs,” he told Bernama at the Pulau Banding public jetty here.

About 120 inland fishermen earn their livelihood at Tasik Banding, a man-made lake formed by the construction of the Temenggor Dam in 1974. It is now the largest artificial lake in Perak, covering an area of more than 150 square kilometres.

Located within the Belum-Temenggor rainforest, estimated to be over 130 million years old, the lake not only supplies water and hydroelectric power but also supports a rich diversity of freshwater fish species such as ‘kelah’, ‘temoleh’, ‘tengas’ and ‘sebarau’.

Mohd Ghazali said fishermen who disregard the advice could face action under the Perak Inland Fisheries Rules 1992.

“Although we are currently taking an advisory approach, penalties may be imposed if such incidents persist,” he said, adding that continuous monitoring would be carried out, particularly along main boating routes, to ensure compliance.

“Royal Belum is a natural treasure that must be protected collectively. If this continues, not only will the area’s tourism sector suffer, but the fishermen’s own source of livelihood will also be at risk,” he added. - Bernama