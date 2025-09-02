Authorities to meet TikTok, Meta over ‘slow’ response to harmful content

PETALING JAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil will meet TikTok’s top management tomorrow over the platform’s alleged slow response in helping police tackle cases of fake news.

According to an English news portal, the meeting at Bukit Aman will also involve the IGP Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail and Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar.

Fahmi pointed to a recent case where a man falsely claimed to be a surgeon, saying TikTok had dragged its feet.

“TikTok was very slow in providing the police with the relevant information. I had to call the CEO of TikTok myself to inform them that this is a crime and that their organisation was very slow. We can’t have such attitudes,” he said after launching the Al Grand Prix Conference 2025 yesterday.

He said Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, would also be called up soon following reports of paedophilic content on WhatsApp and Facebook.

“But these platforms don’t seem to take such issues seriously. So this dialogue will continue and we will emphasise that Malaysian law applies to them and they must comply. We will call in every platform,” he added.

In June, Fahmi said Facebook, TikTok and YouTube had removed more than 159,000 harmful posts involving online gambling, scams, cyberbullying and fake news.

About half were gambling-related, 25% were scams, 12% involved cyberbullying and 9% were linked to fake news.

He also warned about the continued presence of child exploitation content, with Facebook flagged as a key concern.