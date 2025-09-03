Biometric verification underway for children rescued in Bukit Mertajam operation

BALIK PULAU: The Penang Social Welfare Department has sought assistance from the National Registration Department to conduct biometric verification on children rescued during a special operation in Bukit Mertajam last July.

State Social Welfare Department director Rozita Ibrahim confirmed the process is crucial to confirm the children’s identities and family backgrounds.

She explained that some children had complete documents while others had none but all must undergo verification by the National Registration Department.

Biometric checks have already been carried out while dental forensic experts from several hospitals including Penang Hospital are helping to determine their ages.

The department rescued 10 boys and 10 girls including a 15-day-old baby during Operation Abai conducted with the Royal Malaysia Police.

Authorities found the children in a warehouse in an industrial area and a house operating as an unregistered learning centre.

Some children had no legal guardians and were deprived of basic needs placing them under the category requiring care and protection under Section 17 of the Child Act 2001.

Rozita stated that the department is still conducting detailed investigations under the Child Act 2001.

An Interim Custody Order has been obtained for all children until October 22 following the expiry of their Temporary Custody Order on August 22.

This step is necessary to complete the child protection report including background checks on families and verification of identification documents.

Currently 18 children are under the department’s care safe and undergoing rehabilitation programmes while a woman and her baby were released to live elsewhere.

Investigations revealed some children have no identification documents while others have documents requiring further verification.

Some parents have come forward to claim their children but authorities cannot release them until biological relationships are confirmed.

Rozita added that some children have never known their parents making verification even more critical. – Bernama