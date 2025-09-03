JENDELA Phase 2 to boost rural internet with new solutions by Q4 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching announced that additional solutions under Phase 2 of the National Digital Network plan will be unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2025.

She confirmed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will prioritise Sabah and Sarawak due to their challenging terrain and limited infrastructure.

Alternative technologies including solar panels and satellite connectivity will address the absence of grid power and access roads in remote regions.

This approach requires careful assessment of service delivery methods and funding capacity from the Universal Service Provision Fund.

The commission will upgrade the Multi-Operator Core Network from a four-way to a six-way configuration to optimise existing infrastructure.

Feasibility studies are underway to integrate JENDELA Phase 1 towers into the 5G network rollout across both East Malaysian states.

Comprehensive discussions with regional offices and 5G providers aim to accelerate widespread coverage for local communities.

Periodic audits ensure compliance with Mandatory Standards for Quality of Service, with 2,781 tests conducted between January and July this year.

These audits detected 1,684 non-compliance cases across 815 locations, with 462 already rectified and 1,222 under assessment for Commission Directives.

Last year, the commission issued 268 directives under subsection 51(2) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Penalties for non-compliance include fines up to 1 million ringgit, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.

The government expanded broadband infrastructure through the Point of Presence initiative, offering speeds up to 1Gbps.

A total of 1,560 Point of Presence sites have been completed out of 3,693 Phase 2 locations, including 485 in Sabah and 406 in Sarawak.

The smart services initiative recorded over 710,000 participations between September 2024 and July 2025 through the National Information Dissemination Centre.

Sarawak’s SMART 600 project completed 431 communications towers, with another 169 still under construction to boost rural connectivity.

Communications gained official public utility status in 2021 under the commission’s infrastructure planning guidelines.

This recognition facilitates infrastructure installation and narrows the digital divide in underserved areas across Malaysia. – Bernama