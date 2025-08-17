Autism centres to provide special support for families

PETALING JAYA: Plans to set up autism centres in every state under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) have been welcomed as a long-overdue step in providing specialised support for children with autism.

Johor Disabled Children Charitable and Cares Organisation founder and president Dr Yahya Haidrus said the move recognised that early intervention and structured learning environments could transform lives.

“Families of children with autism have, for years, struggled to find accessible, affordable and high-quality support. An individualised learning plan (ILP) is essential, as every child has a unique learning profile. It should set measurable goals across areas such as communication, behaviour, academics, motor and life skills.”

Yahya emphasised that teacher-to-student ratios must be low to meet different needs, and recommended ratios of 1:3 or 1:5, depending on severity and as low as 1:2 or 1:1 for high-support children. He added that educators require specialised training in autism spectrum disorder, sensory integration, behaviour management and assistive communication tools, supported by regular professional development and classroom aides.

“Training alone is insufficient without supportive working conditions and mentorship to retain quality educators.”

To make ILP effective, Yahya called for a multidisciplinary approach involving teachers, therapists and parents, with regular assessments to monitor progress.

“Teachers must be trained to interpret and apply ILP in daily practice and smaller class sizes are necessary to ensure meaningful attention. Ultimately, it’s not just about having the document, it’s about creating a system that truly brings the plan to life.”

Yahya added that strategies should be tailored to each child’s strengths, supported by therapy services, visual aids and flexibility in completing tasks.

“The approach must be rooted in empathy and patience. Parents and caregivers must be closely involved as they play a critical role in the child’s development journey.”

He also stressed that centres must provide comprehensive services such as speech therapy, occupational therapy for motor and sensory needs and behavioural therapy to build social skills.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had earlier said the government would expand special education capacity under the 13MP, including setting up dedicated autism centres in every state. As of June, nearly 170,000 children with disabilities were recorded as having learning difficulties, including autism.