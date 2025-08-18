Kuching dart competition unites generations in National Month celebration

THE War’s 15 Petrajaya Dart Club has added a unique touch to National Month celebrations for nine years with its annual dart competition.

Ahmad Tarmizi Hamdi, the club’s chairman, shared that the event began in 2017 and has since become a staple in August.

He explained that the competition was designed to diversify National Month activities while engaging all age groups.

“It also serves as a medium to foster unity compared to the conventional events before this,” he said.

The Merdeka Double Dart Challenge 2025 finals drew over 150 participants in Kuching yesterday.

Initially, the competition was limited to local clubs and small communities before expanding with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Sports clubs from Kuching, Sibu, Mukah, and Miri also contributed through promotions and logistics.

This year’s event saw participants ranging from 12 to 78 years old, highlighting darts’ intergenerational appeal.

Ahmad Tarmizi noted that the competition helps promote darts beyond Kuching to other districts.

“Prizes and entry fees were also adjusted to encourage more participants,” he added.

Jaafar Bujang, 78, a retired Customs officer, praised darts for sharpening focus and maintaining health.

Firash Zafran Majid, 12, expressed excitement about testing his skills in his first major competition.

Team X 11 claimed the Gold Doubles title, winning RM2,000, while 13 Dart Madshot triumphed in the Silver Doubles category. - Bernama