Avitan Shalom gets 7 years jail for possession of firearms, ammunition

PETALING JAYA: Israeli national Avitan Shalom was sentenced to seven years in prison by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to two charges of possessing 200 rounds of ammunition and six firearms.

Judge Mohd Zaki Mohd Salleh, in delivering the sentence, stated that the court accepted the accused’s guilty plea and took into account the seriousness of the firearm possession offence.

“The court hereby sentences the accused to seven years imprisonment for the principal charge and seven years for the alternative charge, to run concurrently from the date of arrest on March 28, 2024.

“The accused’s belongings, including an international passport, 14 credit cards, and four mobile phones, are to be handed over to the prison authorities within 14 days,” he said during proceedings at the Kajang Prison Court Complex.

Previously, Mohd Zaki had scheduled the trial for 14 days across multiple dates: March 19–21, May 13–16, June 3–5, and June 23–26, 2025.

Avitan, 39, was charged with possessing a box of Shell Shock NAS3 9mm ammunition containing eight rounds, three boxes of Bullet Master Co Ltd ammunition totaling 150 rounds, and 42 rounds stored in three different firearms, all without a valid license or permit.

He also faced an alternative charge of possessing six firearms: a Glock 19 USA 9x19, a Sig Sauer P3205P, a Cougar 8000FT, a Glock 17 Gen4 Austria 9x19, an M&P 9C Smith & Wesson Springfield MA USA, and a Stoeger Cougar 8000F.

The alternative charge was substituted for his second initial charge, which accused him of trading the same six firearms.

The offences were allegedly committed in a hotel room on Jalan Ampang between 6.46 pm on March 26 and 6.00 pm on March 28 last year.

He was charged under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam informed the court that the accused’s lawyer had submitted a third representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) on Feb 19, requesting that the alternative charge be applied in place of the second initial charge.

“The accused wishes to plead guilty to the primary charge and the alternative charge and is prepared to serve the maximum seven-year prison sentence.

“On Feb 20 the AGC responded to the representation submitted, agreeing to the request,” said Mohamad Mustaffa, adding that the two previous representations had been denied.

Avitan’s lawyer, Datuk Naran Singh, confirmed the acceptance of the representation.

In his plea for leniency, Naran informed the court that his client, who owns a medical supply and real estate company in New York, has a non-working wife and three children aged 16, 10 and nine.

“The accused has also agreed to serve the seven-year prison sentence, to run concurrently from the date of arrest on March 28, 2024. Additionally, he requests that his international passport, 14 credit cards, and four mobile phones be handed over to the prison authorities,” the lawyer added.

Mohamad Mustaffa said the prosecution did not object to the sentences running concurrently, as the offences occurred at the same time and place.

However, he urged the court to impose the maximum sentence, emphasising the gravity of the offences, which pose a serious threat to public and national security.

Speaking to reporters after the proceedings, Naran Singh said his client was satisfied with the court’s decision and would be transferred to Kajang Prison.

According to the facts of the case, on March 26, 2024, hotel staff Selyvester Meromin informed security supervisor S. Sathiya that a male guest staying in Room 1107 had handed him a plastic bag at the hotel lobby, requesting that he dispose of it.

Following the supervisor’s instructions, Selyvester inspected the contents of the white plastic bag and discovered an iPad, two pistol storage cases containing instructional materials and images of Glock and Kuzey pistols, along with several pairs of gloves.

At 1.20 am on March 27, 2024, a police officer, assisted by a security supervisor, searched the suspect’s hotel room with the assistance of the K9 Unit but did not find any suspicious items.

During the inspection, a black Samsonite suitcase was observed in the room. However, no further checks were conducted after it was found to contain a Torah, prayer items, and a large quantity of perfumes stored in boxes around the bag.

The suspect was subsequently taken to the Dang Wangi District police headquarters for further investigation before being released. He later extended his stay at the hotel until March 29, 2024.

At 4.00 pm on March 28, 2024, a police officer received instructions to conduct a thorough inspection of the suspect’s hotel room and retrieve his personal belongings.

The black Samsonite suitcase was locked, and the suspect refused to cooperate in unlocking it.

While at the Dang Wangi District police headquarters, a police officer instructed the suspect to open the suitcase, which was then found to contain a backpack holding six firearms wrapped in socks and four boxes of ammunition.