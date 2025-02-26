Retail prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol throughout the country will remain unchanged at RM3.43 and RM2.05 per litre respectively for the Feb 27 to March 5 period.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the retail price of diesel in the Peninsula will remain at RM3.18 per litre while that of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will also be unchanged at RM2.15 per litre during the same period.

It said the prices were set based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it added.