PADANG BESAR: The Perlis government is optimistic that 30 value-added products derived from the state’s iconic Harumanis mango will break into international markets alongside their local market potential.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the food and cosmetic products are aimed for export, including to China, through a collaboration with the Malaysia-China-Aceh Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Investment.

“The state government also plans to establish a dedicated factory for the large-scale production of Harumanis products while strengthening ongoing efforts by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kuala Perlis, which are currently undergoing improvements,” he told reporters after launching Hari Raya Harumanis cookies in the area yesterday.

Meanwhile, Athanliz Innovations Sdn Bhd (AISB) managing director Dr Athifah Najwani Shahidan said the 30 products include five cosmetic items and 25 food products, all of which utilise the entire mango to minimise waste.

AISB, a startup from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Perlis, is working with local entrepreneurs to produce these products, with the company managing the marketing efforts to help entrepreneurs penetrate broader markets.

“The company processes 15 tonnes of Harumanis extract in powdered form each year, with some products already entering markets in China and Aceh through collaboration with the Malaysia-China-Aceh Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Investment.

“Research and development is conducted in partnership with researchers from UiTM Shah Alam and Universiti Malaysia Perlis to ensure the effectiveness of the production technology,” she added.

AISB has been entrusted with commercialising Harumanis-based innovations since 2022, she said.