Ayer Keroh constituency receives RM1.8m for flood mitigation

MELAKA: The Ayer Keroh state constituency has received an additional allocation of RM1.8 million to implement four projects to solve the issue of flash floods in the area.

Assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee said the allocation, channelled by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government to the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ), involved locations in Taman Melawis / Bukit Beruang Utama, Jalan Delima 10/12 in Taman Bukit Melaka, Taman Seri Jati and Bukit Beruang Bistari / Bukit Beruang Utama.

“The project involves the proposed implementation of adding and upgrading drains, modifying the drainage system to correct the gradient, installing sumps and retaining walls,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said all the projects are expected to be implemented in the first quarter of next year and officials from the MPHTJ Engineering Department and the Irrigation and Drainage Department have visited the project sites.

Kerk added that the implementation of these projects is expected to reduce the risk of flash floods in the hot spot areas, complementing the Sungai Putat Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB), which is scheduled for completion in 2027.

