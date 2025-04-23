TAPAH: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir is optimistic that he will be able to gain the support of fence-sitters and and those who previously supported the opposing party.

The former teacher said he provided a clear explanation to the group regarding the development and direction of the constituency, through a face-to-face approach throughout the campaign which has two days left.

“Although these grey and black areas are indeed difficult to penetrate, I am also trying to approach them and I hope they give me the space and opportunities to put the Ayer Kuning constituency on a better development path.

“Some say, they can give (the vote) this time. They are choosing the BN candidate because what is important to them is development,” he said when met by reporters here.

Commenting on the racial and religious sentiments played up during the by-election campaign, the Doctor of Philosophy (Islamic Education) graduate said he is more comfortable using a people-friendly approach, rather than playing issues that could affect racial harmony.

The Ayer Kuning by-election, which was held following the death of the incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, due to a heart attack on Feb 22, is seeing a three-cornered contest between Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for this Saturday, while early voting took place yesterday.