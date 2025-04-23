Imagine receiving your final paycheck not through a bank transfer or envelope—but in a plastic bag filled with coins.

That’s exactly what happened to a 19-year-old employee at a beverage shop in Taiwan.

According to South China Morning Post, the young woman shared her experience on social media after resigning from the company, only to be handed her final month’s salary—NT$6,972 (approximately RM943)—entirely in loose change.

The coins included NT$1 (RM0.14), NT$5 (RM0.68), and NT$10 (RM1.35) denominations, and it reportedly took her an hour to deposit them at the bank. To make matters worse, she discovered NT$20 (RM2.71) was missing.

When she confronted her employer, the woman allegedly mocked her to others, saying, “There’s a beggar here, give her NT$20.”

The employer later defended her actions, claiming the coin payment was a response to the employee’s alleged poor attitude, frequent absences, and for reportedly borrowing part of her salary in advance despite only working for a month.

She further claimed that she would have exchanged the coins for banknotes—if the employee had apologised, which the young woman refused to do.

The case has since gone viral in Taiwan, drawing sharp criticism online. Many netizens sympathised with the former employee and slammed the employer’s actions as petty.

One commenter shared a similar experience: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I resigned after less than a month, and she got angry because I didn’t give enough notice. I’m not the only one who got paid in coins!”

Another questioned the employer’s intentions: “Is the boss doing this on purpose—trying to set an example for other exploitative employers?”