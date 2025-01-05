KUALA LUMPUR: The outcome of the Ayer Kuning state by-election reflects growing support for UMNO among Malays, young voters, and various ethnic communities, said secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said the victory also demonstrated the public’s rejection of racial politics, hate speech, slander, and narratives suggesting that Islam and the Malay community are under threat.

“UMNO extends its gratitude to the machinery of Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties and Friends of BN, as well as our partners in Pakatan Harapan (PH), who worked tirelessly to secure victory for the BN candidate.

“We are also deeply grateful to all voters in Ayer Kuning for their trust and confidence in UMNO and BN, which led to a decisive win across all polling districts except one,” he said in a statement issued after the UMNO Supreme Council meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) last night.

In the three-cornered contest, BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir retained the seat with 11,065 votes against PN’s Abd Muhaimin Malek (6,059 votes) and PSM’s Bawani KS (1,106 votes).

Meanwhile, Asyraf Wajdi also announced that UMNO will hold its first Patriotic School Convocation in conjunction with the party’s 79th anniversary celebration at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn, WTCKL on May 11.