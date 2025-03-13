TAPAH: Tapah Barisan Nasional (BN) will use a different approach in wooing voters in the Ayer Kuning state by-election in April.

Tapah BN vice-chairman Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, who is also MIC deputy president, said the Tapah BN machinery will conduct a campaign according to the ‘local’ model to ensure the victory of the candidate chosen to represent the coalition.

“The machinery at the division level understands the needs and problems of Tapah, and this unique approach has successfully enabled BN to have elected representatives from various races here,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Saravanan, who is also the Tapah MP, is confident that BN will be able to retain the Ayer Kuning state seat in the by-election.

The Election Commission has set polling day for the Ayer Kuning state by-election on April 26, with the nomination and early voting dates for the by-election on April 12 and 22, respectively.

The Ayer Kuning state by-election was held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22 due to a heart attack after participating in the 4-corner Football Championship in Penang.

Ishsam, who has also been the Tapah UMNO division chief since 2018, won the state seat in the 15th general election (GE15) in November 2022 by securing a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-cornered contest.