TAPAH: A total of 90.4 per cent of early voter turnout was recorded in the Ayer Kuning state by-election as of noon today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The early voting process today involved only two polling centres, namely at the General Operations Force (GOF) 3rd Battalion Camp’s Dewan Rekreasi Pegawai Kanan, in Bidor and Dewan Anggerik at the Tapah district police headquarters (IPD) Housing Complex, which opened simultaneously at 8 am.

However, the polling centre at Dewan Anggerik, which involved 24 policemen and their spouses, was closed after the early voting process was completed at noon, leaving only the polling centre at the Senior Officers’ Recreation Hall in Bidor to remain open until 5 pm.

The early voting process involved 500 policemen and their spouses.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22.

This by-election sees a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir; Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek; and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.

Meanwhile, all three candidates were also seen taking time to observe the early voting process.

EC Chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun was also spotted observing the process at the PGA Bidor at 9 am.