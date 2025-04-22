TAPAH: The security situation and campaigning for the Ayer Kuning state by-election are going very well, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He attributed the smooth running of campaigning to meticulous planning by police in maintaining peace and security throughout the 14-day campaigning period from nomination day on April 12.

He said only seven police reports have been lodged so far, which can be considered low-key, and he hopes compliance with all regulations will continue until the last day of campaigning.

“We urge all parties involved to maintain the current situation to ensure a conducive environment for every voter to fulfil their responsibility,“ he said after the programme for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration of the Malaysian Volunteer Corp Department (RELA) in Batang Padang district here today.

Earlier, Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said they had received seven reports during the campaign period, with five reports classified as ‘No Offence Disclosed’ (NOD), while two cases are being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for acts of vandalism.

Therefore, Saifuddin Nasution advised candidates and parties contesting to avoid sowing hatred through political platforms during campaigning just because of differing opinions.

The Ayer Kuning by-election on Saturday (April 26) will see a three-way contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Abd Muhaimin Malek (Perikatan Nasional) and Bawani KS (Parti Sosialis Malaysia).