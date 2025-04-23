Achieving recognition with awards

MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) secured 12 prestigious awards at the Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2025, with entries from the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS), Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE), School of Pharmacy (SPH), as well as MSU’s research centres - the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security (AICS) and the Software Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre (SEnDI).

The university’s nine research entries highlighted 11 of MSU’s 37 strategic research areas, including applied health sciences, medical sciences, traditional and complementary medicine, art and design, 21st-century education (game-based learning), community interventions (autism spectrum), sustainable energy, environmental sustainability, engineering, green technology, AI and machine learning and cybersecurity.

MSU wins top honours with special, gold and outstanding awards

One of the outstanding projects which won special and gold awards was the “Anti-Inflammatory, anti-apoptosis and pro-angiogenic growth factors modulating potentials of orimili (Cordyceps militaris extract) in treating diabetic retinopathy”.

The research was spearheaded by Muhammad Danial Ramli, from FHLS, with his team members.

Another winning project, “Home-based busy kit with gamified visual sensory activities: Enhancing young children’s motor skills and sensory development for preschool readiness”, stood out, earning gold and special awards for its uniqueness.

This innovative educational tool was developed by Revathi Aruchunan from FISE and her team, including contributors from MSU’s graphic design and game design programmes.

MSU also garnered four silver awards in different categories of projects, one each from FISE, AICS, SenDI, and SPH: “PIEZO-WALK: Harnessing piezoelectric generators for sustainable energy through walking-induced kinetic optimization” led by Associate Professor Dr Safaa Najah Saud Al-Humairi from FISE.

“TrafficVision AI: Intelligent traffic monitoring system powered by SD-YOLO algorithm with advanced cybersecurity” led by Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Irsyad Abdullah from AICS with his team.

“Greenally: An intelligent system for sustainable management of perishable and disposable resources” led by Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Irsyad Abdullah, SEnDI, who worked closely with his colleagues to achieve the result.

“Smart epilepsy system: Wearable biosensors with location and communication features (EpiGuard)” led by Dr Saeid Mezail Mawazi from SPH, who worked tirelessly to achieve the results.

The various faculties of health and life sciences, school of pharmacy, and the faculty of information sciences each won bronze awards for the following breakthroughs:

“Transferosomal Gel of Acaudina Molpadioides for Treating Psoriasis-Like Dermatitis (ClearDina)” led by Dr Santhra Segaran Balan from FHLS, with his team members.

“Design of Innovative Biosensors Application for the Detection of Diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases”, led by Dr Saeid Mezail Mawazi (SPH) with his team.

“Hero cyber safe nation: A platform for enhancing community’s knowledge and awareness of cybersecurity” led by Dr Asma Mahfoudh Hezam Al-Hakimi , FISE with her team members.

These wins not only underscore MSU’s research excellence but also reflect its commitment to impactful innovation across health, education, technology and sustainability. The success at MTE 2025 is testament to the university’s dedication to driving change and improving lives through multidisciplinary collaboration.

