Azalina urges focus on active aging as Malaysia’s population ages

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must intensify efforts to promote active aging as the country moves towards becoming an aged country, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said.

Azalina underscored the importance of preparing for an aging population, noting that Malaysia will have over five million people aged 60 and above in the coming years, and is projected to be an aging nation by 2030 when 15 per cent of its population reaches 60 and above.

“Physical activity is crucial to staying healthy, especially as we age. As you know, physical activity is an important component to staying healthy by building and also by toning the muscles,” she said during her recorded opening address at the Second International Symposium on Active Ageing (ISAA) on Friday, which was also attended by Prisons deputy commissioner-general (Security and Correctional) Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak, ISAA 2024 chairman Prof Muhammad Lee Chee Pheng, Mrs Malaysia World 2024 Dr Shalini Devi Ramachandran and national arm wrestler Navinder Kaur.

Azalina also described the ISAA symposium, an annual event for those in the field of geriatrics and active aging, as a valuable platform for sharing scientific knowledge and called for more research to support Malaysia’s aging population.

“I am confident that this symposium will continue to provide important information and insights, helping to foster a culture of active aging in Malaysia,” she added.

As an advocate of active ageing herself, Azalina established Malaysia’s first Active Ageing Centre for individuals above 60 known as “Rakan Aktif Parlimen Pengerang” in her Pengerang parliamentary constituency.

The centre prescribes exercise programmes to enhance heart health and musculoskeletal systems and offers other services as well.