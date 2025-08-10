AZAM Sarawak youth leaders to showcase projects at ASEAN forum

KUCHING: Three youth leaders from Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak (AZAM Sarawak) will represent the state at the ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Forum (ASUF) Youth Assembly 2025.

The event, held in Kuala Lumpur from Aug 10 to 15, will feature discussions on environmental conservation, digital innovation, and inclusive governance.

AZAM Sarawak confirmed the participation of its Young Souls (AYS) wing members, including president Theron Then Kai Yuan, secretary Muhammad Shahrizan, and executive committee member Micheal Larry.

The organisation stated that this opportunity highlights its leadership in youth empowerment and participatory communication.

URBANICE Malaysia, under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), is organising the forum to foster regional dialogue on sustainable urbanisation.

AZAM Sarawak’s involvement underscores its commitment to youth-driven sustainable development in ASEAN.

The group aims to amplify Sarawak’s youth voices and aspirations on a regional platform.

Mohd Hassnal Hakim, AZAM Sarawak’s strategic communication manager, emphasised the importance of collaboration in advancing sustainability efforts.

He noted that grassroots initiatives like green enterprises and digital empowerment prove youth are active solution-drivers today.

AZAM Sarawak’s participation reinforces the state’s growing influence in regional sustainable development.

The statement added that AYS serves as a benchmark for youth-led innovation, shaping progressive policies in ASEAN.

This engagement further solidifies Sarawak’s reputation as a model for sustainable urbanisation. - Bernama