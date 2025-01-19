KANGAR: A baby girl wrapped in two towels placed in a plastic bag lined with a piece of pelikat cloth was found in front of a house in Jalan Kampung Rama, Kuala Sanglang, Simpang Empat near here this morning.

Kangar District Police Chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the police were informed about the discovery of the baby at 8.35 am through a phone call from a man who claimed the baby was in front of his house.

“The baby is healthy, and she has been sent for treatment and will be handed over to the Health Ministry for further action. No arrests have been made so far,” he said in a statement today.

Yusharifuddin said the police are investigating the case under Section 317 of the Penal Code for exposure and abandonment of a child.